New Video Shows 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Imposter Going to Collect Dead Mom's Pension

The man known as the real-life "Mrs. Doubtfire" for allegedly collecting his mom's pension checks after she died is now being featured in surveillance video carrying out his alleged scam dressed as an elderly woman.

Check it out ... the 56-year-old dude -- decked out as a 70's matron with make-up on his face -- walks with a cane into a registry office in Italy to renew his mom's expired identity card so he can continue receiving pension checks. He's also seen on surveillance video strolling out of the building after allegedly perpetrating the fraud.

During the visit, a council employee quickly noticed the phony mom's neck looked like a tree trunk, and he had wrinkles all over his face, which appeared "unnatural," according to local media reports.

Furthermore, the crossdresser's skin on his hands did not reflect that of an 85-year-old woman -- the age of the man's mom when she died. His voice was also reportedly too masculine, adding to the worker's suspicions.

Cops were called and they compared photos of the dead woman with surveillance photos of the person who showed up at the registry office. It didn't take police long to figure out they were dealing with the old lady's son -- and they lured him back to the registry office so they could arrest him.

Police then searched the home the man shared with his mom, discovering her mummified corpse wrapped in bed linens and a sleeping bag in the laundry room.