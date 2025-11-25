Man Cosplayed as Dead Mother in Real-Life 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Pension Scam

An Italian man allegedly pulled a full-on "Mrs. Doubtfire" scam by dressing up as his dead mother to keep cashing her pension checks as her body sat in their house ... for years.

The unnamed 56-year-old man left the dead body of his 82-year-old mom -- Graziella Dall’Oglio -- to mummify as he pulled off the elaborate scam, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The unemployed nurse transformed himself into his mother -- wearing a '70s-style blouse, makeup, clip-on earrings and all -- to dupe authorities into giving him his mother's pension check -- and even a brand-new updated I.D., the outlet reports.

The man was reportedly raking in around $61,000 a year from his mom's survivor pension -- her husband had died a few years earlier -- and was sitting pretty with the family's investments in real estate and land.

But, his mask was stripped shortly after a registry office clerk noticed Dall'Oglio had quite masculine features, and didn't appear to be 82. The employee alerted officials, who launched an internal investigation and compared a recent photo with expired identification from a decade ago ... and they became more suspicious.

And, just like the 1993 movie -- the guise would not last forever. For the real-life story, it happened after the whistleblowing employee invited the man back to their office to complete the paperwork, and officers urged him to 'fess up.

The man allegedly only gave a sigh and said "Go ahead" when officers asked to search his home ... where they found his mother's mummified corpse.