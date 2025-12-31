Body Found in Texas Identified as Missing Teen Camila Olmos, Death Ruled Suicide

A body found in a field in Texas Tuesday evening has been identified as missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, who disappeared on Christmas Eve ... and local law enforcement says she took her own life.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the body was confirmed as Camila, and the medical examiner ruled her death a suicide ... a gunshot wound to the head.

As we reported, Bexar County and FBI investigators found the corpse around 4:40 to 4:45 PM local time Tuesday amid a frantic weeklong search for Camila in the San Antonio area.

The grim discovery occurred near a landscaping business, only a few hundred yards from Camila's home. Authorities said there was a gun found next to the body.

Camila was last seen leaving her home around 7 AM on Christmas Eve and local authorities released dashcam footage from the day of her disappearance that shows a person -- who they previously said was her -- walking along the side of the Wildhorse Parkway, about 2 blocks from her house.

Notably, Camila was 1 of 3 teens recently reported as missing in the area. A 14-year-old has since been found safe, while a 17-year-old is still MIA. Officials have not connected the cases.