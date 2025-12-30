Texas Teen Who Vanished on Christmas Eve Seen in New Video, Investigators Say

Camila Mendoza Olmos -- the Texas teenager who went missing Christmas Eve -- has been spotted in newly released dashcam footage from the day of her disappearance, according to local law enforcement.

Watch the video ... it's a little tough to make out, but there's clearly a figure walking along the shoulder of a roadway next to a bike path as the car speeds by early on the morning of December 24.

According to WOAI-TV in San Antonio, the video was taken along Wildhorse Parkway, about 2 blocks from Camila's home, on the morning she vanished. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the figure in the video is Olmos.

The outlet reports prior to the dashcam footage, Camila was last seen on home surveillance video in front of her house on Christmas Eve around 7 AM.

One of Camila's friends told WOAI that video only shows her opening her back car door. Because the car was left in the driveway, cops deduced she must have left on foot -- but they didn't know which direction she headed.

Camila's mother reportedly told authorities her daughter regularly went on early morning walks, but she became alarmed when she didn't return.

Investigators have reportedly not ruled out anything, but they've confirmed Camila had been under stress from school-related issues and a recent mutual breakup.