Authorities Find Body and Gun During Search for Missing Texas Teen

Authorities in Texas discovered a body on Tuesday during their ongoing search for 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, who disappeared after leaving her home on Christmas Eve, police said.

Bexar County Sheriff deputies and FBI agents were scouring a field near Olmos' house Tuesday afternoon when they stumbled upon the corpse, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar said the Medical Examiner will identify the remains over the next couple days and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff also said investigators found a gun next to the body, which they're trying to match to a missing firearm that belongs to Olmos' relative.

Furthermore, Salazar said authorities uncovered information indicating Olmos was depressed and suicidal. He noted she was having a rough time in school and at work, which was compounded by a relationship that went sour.