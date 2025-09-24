Fugitive 'Killer Dad' Travis Decker Declared Dead

The manhunt for Travis Decker is officially over ... because the feds say he's dead.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the United States Marshals Service says Decker "is deceased."

Our federal law enforcement sources tell us the human remains found last week in Washington belong to Decker ... and the feds got a positive DNA match to confirm it was him.

As we reported ... Decker's corpse was discovered Thursday by a police dragnet in an area near Leavenworth, WA.

According to police, Decker suffocated his 3 daughters ... 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn. Back in June, the girls were found with bags over their heads at a campsite in a remote area of the Washington Cascades.

Cops also said they found more plastic bags and zip ties nearby, plus Decker's dog and his truck with a bloody fingerprint on the tailgate. Authorities said they matched Decker's DNA profile to the genetic material from the plastic bags and zip ties.