Travis Decker's Possible Remains Found by Police in Wooded Area

The manhunt for Travis Decker may have finally come to an end ... police believe they've found his remains.

Decker's corpse was discovered Thursday by a police dragnet in the woods south of Leavenworth, Washington. Decker is accused of killing his 3 daughters and leading police on a 3 1/2-month pursuit.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says it hasn’t positively identified the remains, but they appear to belong to Decker. Sheriff deputies are now conducting DNA tests to confirm it, while processing the scene in Leavenworth.

According to police, Decker suffocated his 3 daughters -- 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn -- for unknown reasons.

Cops say the girls were discovered with plastic bags over their heads at a campsite in a remote area of the Washington Cascades on June 2.

Police also found more plastic bags and zip ties nearby, as well as Decker's dog and his truck with a bloody fingerprint on the tailgate. Authorities matched Decker's DNA profile to the genetic material from the plastic bags and cable ties.