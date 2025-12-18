Brian Walshe Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Wife

Brian Walshe has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder and dismemberment of his wife Ana.

A judge handed down the sentence at the Norfolk County Superior Court in Massachusetts on Thursday ... Walshe was also given no less than 19 years in prison for lying to authorities and no less than 2 years in prison for improperly disposing of Ana's remains, reports NBC News. Ana's body has never been found.

Walshe was sentenced almost three years after Ana disappeared on New Year's Day in 2023 from their home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Brian was convicted of first-degree murder on Monday.

Prosecutors said the partial motive for murder was financial gain. Officials said Walshe was also angered by an affair his wife was having with a realtor.

At trial, prosecutors alleged Walshe cut up his wife's body and disposed of the remains in several dumpsters, and highlighted his Google searches about disposing of a corpse.

Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere characterized Brian Walshe's actions as "barbaric and incomprehensible." Ana's sister addressed the court, saying her sister's murder left their family with "an unbearable emptiness."