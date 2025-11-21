2 Kids, 2 Adults Dead in Ohio Murder-Suicide

Two men and two children are dead following what police are calling a murder-suicide confrontation in Tiffin, Ohio -- about 90 miles west of Cleveland.

Officers were called to a residence on reports of screaming and gunshots shortly after 6 PM Wednesday, according to the Tiffin Police Department, where they found the four victims with gunshot wounds.

Police say the mother of the two children -- a 7-year-old and a 7-month-old -- went to the suspect's house earlier to move her things out while the suspect -- identified as Ryan Eagon, her husband -- was believed to have been out of town. Dustin Willey -- the 7-year-old's father -- accompanied the woman to help her move.

The two kids were outside. Police say the unidentified woman and Willey heard the older boy cry out when Eagon unexpectedly arrived at the home.

Police say Eagon had a gun and chased Willey, firing several times ... Eagon then shot both children, and turned the gun on himself. He died at the scene. The woman brought the two kids into the house, where officers and paramedics found her. She was unharmed.

The 7-month-old was also pronounced dead at the scene -- that child's father was not identified. The 7-year-old and Dustin Willey were both hospitalized, where they both died.

The incident remains under investigation.