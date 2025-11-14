Dima Tower Found Guilty of Stabbing Adoptive Parents to Death

A Florida man has been found guilty of stabbing his adoptive parents to death and evading police for hours.

Dima Tower was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of fleeing law enforcement at the Sarasota County Courthouse on Friday, according to ABC7 Sarasota.

Tower was born in Ukraine and was adopted by Robbie and Jennifer Tower in 2015, when he was just a teenager. His defense attorney said Tower's troubled upbringing left him "emotionally scarred," according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Tower was 21 when he killed his adoptive parents in their house in North Port, Florida, in August 2023.

He stabbed Robbie while he slept. Jennifer ran to a neighbor's house, but Tower chased her and forced her to return to the house, where he sat her down and explained what he'd done to Robbie ... and then stabbed her multiple times.

Authorities said the neighbor whose house Jennifer had run to called police ... responding officers saw Tower "wrestling around in a car," covered in blood, before he drove away, leading police on a highway pursuit. He ran from the car on foot into some woods ... police located him at a gas station the next day.