Brian Walshe Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Death of Missing Wife

A Boston jury has found Brian Walshe guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Ana Walshe remains missing. Brian Walshe faces life in prison without parole when he's sentenced.

The jury began deliberations Friday afternoon after two weeks of trial. The defense rested its case last week without calling a single witness, NBC10 Boston reports.

Ana Walshe was last seen alive on New Year's Day 2023.

Brian was formally charged with her murder, as well as misleading a police investigation and improper conveyance of a human body, in January 2023. He initially pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, he ended up changing his mind and pled guilty to the lesser charges, although he stood his ground on the murder charge.