Alleged Wife Killer Brian Walshe May Have Searched For Porn About Cheating Spouses

The Massachusetts man on trial for allegedly killing and disposing of his wife may have watched a porn flick about a cheating spouse three days before the mother of his 3 children disappeared, according to testimony from an investigator.

Brian Walshe went on trial Monday in Dedham, Mass., for allegedly murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana, then disposing of her remains on New Years Day 2023.

Last month, Walshe pleaded guilty to getting rid of Ana's corpse and deceiving investigators, but he denied killing his wife. Ana's remains have never been found.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino testified Tuesday under direct questioning that Walshe's laptop had viewed a pornographic video about a “cheating wife."

But, on cross examination, Walshe's defense attorney, Larry Tipton, got Guarino to admit that Walshe’s computer searches failed to show the user was specifically looking for smut films about a cheating wife.

Tipton indicated the laptop's user downloaded a video from Pornhub's vast library of erotic content and even suggested the user was searching for a specific porn star. Throughout his examination, Tipton was careful not to identify Walshe as the actual user of the laptop, instead referring to the person as a “device user.”

Guarino also testified that Walshe made numerous Internet searches about cleaning up and disposing of bodies, as well as searching for 1970's serial killer Patrick Kearney, better known as the "Trash Bag Killer." After killing and dismembering his victims, Kearney would discard them in trash bags.