'Who's the Boss?' Star Danny Pintauro Reveals Why He Works As Amazon Delivery Man

For Danny Pintauro, being the boss of a hit TV show didn't mean he could be make a living as an actor ... so now he's working part time as an Amazon delivery driver to make ends meet.

Speaking on the "Pod Meets World" podcast, the "Who's The Boss?" star explained that acting work simply wasn't consistent enough, so he had to pick up other jobs to pay the bills.

The former child star first revealed his Amazon gig back in April on IG, and says he didn't expect the stunned reaction because everyone in his life already knew he was working outside the industry.

Danny said he juggled five different gigs at one point, with Amazon shifts bringing in around $80 to $100 for just a few hours of work.

He says he's willing to do whatever it takes to survive ... and if that means punching a clock to make Jeff Bezos richer ... well, so be it.