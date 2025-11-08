McDonald's Customer Throws Hot Coffee at Worker, Watch The Video
A seemingly overcaffeinated McDonald's customer threw a cup of hot coffee on a worker during a heated argument over her order -- and now she's on the run.
The incident, which was video recorded by a witness, occurred Tuesday at a McDonald's restaurant in Buena Vista Township, Michigan.
Check out the footage ... the pissed-off patron kicked things off by complaining to the worker at the counter that her food order had been canceled.
The employee tried to reason with the woman, promising her a full refund after she placed the order using the app -- which was automatically canceled when she failed to pick it up in time.
Soon, the confrontation reached a boiling point after the customer said she wanted to trade in her cup of java for some food.
When that didn't work, the customer exploded at the worker, yelling ..."F**k you!" She then tossed the steaming cup of coffee at the worker, who screamed in pain. As the patron dashed out the door, she yelled, "Catch that hot ass coffee."
The Buena Vista PD issued a statement this week, asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspect.