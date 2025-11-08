McDonald's Customer Throws Hot Coffee at Worker, Watch The Video

Play video content Facebook/Buena Vista Police Department

A seemingly overcaffeinated McDonald's customer threw a cup of hot coffee on a worker during a heated argument over her order -- and now she's on the run.

The incident, which was video recorded by a witness, occurred Tuesday at a McDonald's restaurant in Buena Vista Township, Michigan.

Check out the footage ... the pissed-off patron kicked things off by complaining to the worker at the counter that her food order had been canceled.

The employee tried to reason with the woman, promising her a full refund after she placed the order using the app -- which was automatically canceled when she failed to pick it up in time.

Soon, the confrontation reached a boiling point after the customer said she wanted to trade in her cup of java for some food.

When that didn't work, the customer exploded at the worker, yelling ..."F**k you!" She then tossed the steaming cup of coffee at the worker, who screamed in pain. As the patron dashed out the door, she yelled, "Catch that hot ass coffee."