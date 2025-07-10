Popeyes Disses McDonald's Snack Wraps With A.I.-Generated Rap Song

But Not Like Us!!!

Popeyes recently launched its new Chicken Wraps as a special menu item -- only to watch McDonald's resume selling its beloved Snack Wraps -- and the Louisiana chain is calling it a fowl move on Mickey D's part!!!

To all the clowns in the kitchen, it’s time to put down the chicken 🤡



We just dropped the first ever AI diss track music video and the Wrap Battle is on🎤 pic.twitter.com/mtlOR8TeXS — Popeyes (@Popeyes) July 10, 2025 @Popeyes

To retaliate, Popeyes dropped a full-on onslaught A.I. diss track -- complete with a digital music video that has Ronald McDonald resembling a wimpy clown struggling to get a groove with the Golden Arch's recipes.

The chorus has a catchy bop, "Food be tasting funny when the clown be in the kitchen" -- will there be a lawsuit if the diss track actually catches on???