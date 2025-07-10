Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Popeyes Disses McDonald's Snack Wraps With A.I.-Generated Rap Song

By TMZ Staff
Published
Popeyes recently launched its new Chicken Wraps as a special menu item -- only to watch McDonald's resume selling its beloved Snack Wraps -- and the Louisiana chain is calling it a fowl move on Mickey D's part!!!

To retaliate, Popeyes dropped a full-on onslaught A.I. diss track -- complete with a digital music video that has Ronald McDonald resembling a wimpy clown struggling to get a groove with the Golden Arch's recipes.

The chorus has a catchy bop, "Food be tasting funny when the clown be in the kitchen" -- will there be a lawsuit if the diss track actually catches on???

Both brands have established several celebrity spokespeople and dedicated customers ... but only one can be King Chicken.

