Megan Thee Stallion Begins Construction on Her Own Popeyes Restaurant

My Popeyes Location Is 'Bout To Be Poppin!!! 🍗💃🏾🎶

Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with the Popeyes restaurant chain for years, and it appears the H-Town hottie is stepping out on her own and building her own chicken shack!!!

On Tuesday, Meg donned a hard hat and joined the construction crew for a tour at her developing Popeyes location.

Judging from the early aughts, Meg's Popeyes will be one big party.

The head guy on the ground assured her there would be sound speakers throughout the Houston, Texas building and the video trails off with Meg inquiring about space for a dance floor.

Meg also appeared to model the new wave of Popeyes merch, as she was decked out in an orange hat and custom-colored fire extinguisher to match!!!