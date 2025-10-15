Jamie Foxx Glass-Throwing Injury Attack at Mr. Chow Yields No Criminal Charges

The person who allegedly threw a drinking glass at Jamie Foxx inside a famous Beverly Hills restaurant will NOT face criminal charges.

Nathan Hochman, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, declined the case against the alleged glass-thrower due to a lack of evidence ... according to NBC4 LA.

Play video content TMZ.com

We broke the story ... Jamie claimed back in December he was hit by a glass at Mr. Chow and suffered a cut to his face ... and he wanted to press charges.

The buildup to the alleged incident included claims that someone used a laser-pointer to project a penis onto Jamie's table ... where he was celebrating his birthday with a large group of people, including his daughters.

Play video content 12/10/24 TMZ.com

As we first told you ... the alleged penis laser-pointer stunt was organized by members of the "Jackass" production team who were also eating at the restaurant ... and it enraged Jamie, who marched over to tell them to cut it out ... and that's when a heavy drinking glass was allegedly thrown. Jamie said he was hit in the face and suffered a cut that needed stitches.

The Beverly Hills Police Department investigated and reportedly believed they had the person who threw the glass in custody ... but Hochman declined to file criminal charges.