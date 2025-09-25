Mr. Chow Sued for Sexual Harassment, Gender Discrimination by Ex-Employee

Mr. Chow -- a celebrity-frequented eatery in Hollywood -- is being sued for failing to prevent sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace after a former employee claimed a coworker touched the plaintiff's chest while on the clock.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, a former employee suing anonymously as "Jane Doe" says she was continuously sexually harassed during her employment at the Beverly Hills establishment between 2022 and 2025, and claims she was retaliated against when she made formal complaints.

She alleges multiple instances of harassment from a server named Carlos Martinez ... the first being an August 2022 incident during which she claims he attempted to force her to kiss him on the cheek in order to leave the cramped coat-check area. Shortly after, she says, he showed her the cover of a book he was reading -- about sex -- which she describes as a "targeted attempt" to make her feel uncomfortable at work.

The ex-employee said the worst instance of harassment came in April 2025, claiming that's when Martinez grabbed her bicep and touched her breast.

Jane says his harassment escalated to what she calls "palpable hostility" ... so she says she eventually reported Martinez's alleged behavior to management ... but she claims nothing changed despite a purported zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

In addition, Jane says she reported a wage issue she believed likely violated labor laws to Mr. Chow -- AKA owner Michael Chow -- himself ... but claims it was met with "visible anger" and "escalating hostility toward her."

She says she ended up resigning in May 2025 because she felt she could no longer work in such an environment.

She's suing for hostile work environment, retaliation, emotional distress and more ... seeking unspecified damages in excess of $35K.

