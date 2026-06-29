Kentucky Church Performs Mock Firing Squad During Bible School

Kids Chant 'Take Him Out! Blow Him Up!' In Mock Firing Squad

A Kentucky church is under fire after performing a mock execution by firing squad in front of kids during bible school.

The disturbing viral video shows children at Mount Olivet Baptist Church chanting, "Take him out! Blow him up!" as men dressed in military gear point guns and pretend to shoot multiple rounds into a man lying on the stage.

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You can see the pastor leading the chant during the mock execution ... and kids giggle and laugh while the mock firing squad victim gets dragged offstage and outside.

Once the men are outside, the pastor stands by the door and leads the kids through a count ... and then they hear a pop from outside, causing the kids to scream.

Even though it's not real, it's still tough to watch.

Play video content Video: Kentucky Pastor Responds to Mock Firing Squad During Their Bible School Mt. Olivet Baptist Church

Pastor Dewayne Walker went on the church's Facebook page and responded to the backlash, saying the clip depicts "commandos for Christ" killing the Devil with "the gospel gun."