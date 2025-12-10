Zac Brown's Show Isn't Satanic Ritual, But Thanks for the Awareness, Church of Satan Says

Zac Brown haters are hell-bent on convincing people his show's Satanic ... but, the Church of Satan's telling people to slow their roll -- because they know what the Devil's rituals really look like!

Here's the deal ... the singer-songwriter played The Sphere in Las Vegas last weekend, and his set was accompanied by some images that sent the righteous souls on social media clutching their crucifixes.

One image rising over the stage was a skeleton with a huge jagged crown towering high above everything ... its mouth open in a macabre smile as the Zac Brown Band tore up the stage.

The visuals had concerned onlookers screaming "demonic" ... even claiming it was all part of some Satanic ritual ... so, we went to the ultimate authority on the topic -- The Church of Satan itself.

The Satanic Rev. Jared Mammon tells TMZ ... they can confirm the concert in question was not a Satanic ritual -- and, they know because the church still hosts some, which you can find on YouTube ... if you're old enough for age-restricted content, that is.

His Unholiness tells us he thinks this is just decades-old hysteria brewing again, recurring whenever the masses interpret "everything that amounts to glorified Halloween decorations as ‘Satanic.’" He adds the world of music is consistently beset by such complaints ... with any group that uses dark or non-Christian imagery being branded with the proverbial pentagram.

Mammon says he thinks we're headed backward to a 1980s Satanic Panic mentality ... when thousands of unsubstantiated cases about Satanism dominated news cycles in the USA.

Basically, Mammon thinks people are attacking Zac and the band for no reason ... though he says any and all publicity helps out the Church of Satan -- so, at the very least, he hopes it'll interest people in learning the truth about Satanic rituals or reading The Satanic Bible.

Reverend Mammon leaves us with a final thought ... urging "Those who are frightened by theatrical skeletons wearing crowns to pause for a moment to reflect on their knee-jerk reaction and consider the implications before jumping to lengths worthy of an Olympic Gold medal.”