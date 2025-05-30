Zac Brown Dating Jeweler Kendra Scott -- Shop Her Line Now!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Country singer Zac Brown's new girlfriend is no stranger to the spotlight ... and neither are her attention-grabbing accessories.

The Grammy winner made his red carpet debut this week at the American Music Awards with Kendra Scott ... who heads a billion dollar jewelry brand baring her name. And while the pair looked like a million bucks, her pieces thankfully cost a lot less than that!

Available on Amazon, the Kendra Scott line is customizable and, better yet, affordable ... meaning you'll have plenty of money left over for a little bit of chicken fried, a cold beer on a Friday night ... and a pair of jeans that fit just right.

You know how it is in relationships ... you get what you give ... so why not give your significant other this Pendant Necklace In Sterling Silver?

With as many variants as Brown's musical catalog, there are plenty of styles to chose from -- including sterling silver, 18k gold, or Rhodium Platinum for the chain, or every color imaginable for the gemstone.

So many choices, you can make the 'Pirates & Parrots' aaaarrgghh in jealousy!

Say you want something a little more personal ... try the A-Z Pendant Necklace made with Rhodium-Plated Brass on for size.

It can be a sweet gift for an anniversary, Valentine's Day, birthday ... and a great way to remember your girlfriend's name.

Go on one stylish Highway 20 Ride with these Cailin Crystal Huggie Earrings.

Don't just jam out to Zac Brown -- or whatever music you like to listen to on those long hauls -- but do it with some glistening gold earrings bobbing around with your head.

Gold not your color? They also come in silver!

Give me a Z! Give me an A! Give me a C!

Sing loud and proud ... even if your voice isn't as good as Zac's .... with this Cheer Short Pendant.

Available in both gold and silver, this megaphone necklace is just one of many sports-themed designs from Scott. Be sure to check out her pickball, baseball, volleyball and softball options too!

And, since everybody loves a little Disney in their lives, Scott's collab with the studio includes a Mickey and Minnie Mouse Necklace and matching Tennis Bracelet.

Put yourself in the 'Same Boat' as Steamboat Willie with these pieces, perfect for a day at the theme park ... or the red carpet, just like Brown and Scott at the AMAs!

