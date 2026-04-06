Taylor Frankie Paul Says She's Detaching From The Mormon Church

Taylor Frankie Paul says she's no longer a part of the Mormon church, claiming she's on a quest to learn more about life, amid the criminal investigation against her.

The controversial 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star wrote a message on Instagram Sunday, saying she's "detaching" from the church even though she was born and raised a Mormon. For anyone who doesn't know, Mormons are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), who believe in a Restorationist Christian faith founded by Joseph Smith in 1830.

In her IG post, Paul said she still strongly believes in "Christ, God, the bible, the divine," pointing out that everyone is loved whether they pray in a church or on a bathroom floor at home. Paul goes on to talk about people who aren't sure about their faith, but she insists her decision to cut ties with the church lies in the fact that "there is more out there to learn."

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know, Paul has been put through the wringer ever since TMZ published a 2023 video showing her getting into a violent altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, in front of her then 5-year-old daughter, who suffered a head injury, according to a police report.