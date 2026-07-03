Roofers Fight and Throw Each Other Off Roof in Wild Brawl on Video

When This Old World Starts Getting You Down...

Roofers on a job site stopped working and started fighting ... and bodies went flying off a roof ... and it's all on video.

Roofers get into a fight while working on a job, fall off the roof, and continue fighting.



"The white folks are gonna call the cops if you guys don't calm the f*ck down..." one man was heard saying in Spanish.



Remarkable camera work here. pic.twitter.com/kGan0qXzzk @CollinRugg

Ya gotta see the footage ... two fights break out as roofers work on top of a garage ... and one guy gets thrown in the air like a rag doll, crashing onto the ground below.

Another pair falls off the roof as they brawl, and they appear to smack into a trailer on their way down.

The fight video is going viral on social media ... but no word on when, where, or why this fight started. That's not all that important here -- the wild fighting action is enough to grab your attention!!!

Not everyone at the job site was going all WWE ... some dudes played paparazzi and whipped out their phones to record.

The workers are speaking Spanish ... and they tell the luchadores here to cut it out before the homeowners and neighbors call the fuzz.