Play video content Video: Distressed Woman Saved By NYPD Officers After Climbing Brooklyn Bridge Getty

A distressed woman scaled the world-famous Brooklyn Bridge in NYC ... but she didn't plunge into the East River ...her life was saved thanks to the NYPD.

The death-defying incident went down Wednesday night on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge, where the woman in her 30s was sitting on a support suspension beam near eyewitnesses.

The NYPD's Emergency Service Unit officers quickly responded to multiple 911 calls and climbed up the bridge to talk with the troubled woman.

After the cops chatted with her for a while, the woman agreed to go to a local hospital for evaluation. The bridge was closed on the Brooklyn-bound side for about one hour during the incident.

Video shows NYPD officers climbing up the bridge to save the woman with the flashing lights of patrol cars parked nearby. There's also footage of paramedics loading the woman into an ambulance.