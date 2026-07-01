Two People Climb To Top Of Empire State Building, Watch Live Stream

Play video content Video: Two NYC Protestors Climb To Top Of Empire State Building, Watch Livestream LiveNOW from Fox

Need your heart rate up without leaving the couch? Two masked daredevils climbed to the very top of the Empire State Building for what appears to be a proposal ... and TMZ has the live stream of the whole jaw-dropping stunt.

Check out the stream -- a masked man and woman were seen making out atop the iconic skyscraper while holding a sign reading, "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."

Play video content Video: Two Climb Empire State Building FOX NEWS

Sure, there are easier ways to make a statement ... but if they were chasing attention, they hit the jackpot after scaling the 1,454-foot landmark.

When they got to the top of the spire, the man appeared to propose ... and the woman seemed to be checking out something on her left hand ... possibly an engagement ring.