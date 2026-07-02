Empire State Building Climbers Kiss After Jail Release

Play video content Video: Empire State Building Climbers Kiss After Release From Jail ABC 7 New York

Looks like one night behind bars wasn't enough to bring daredevil Empire State Building climbers Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau back down to Earth ... they were over the moon after being released from jail and kissed for the cameras.

Check out the video and pics -- the newly engaged thrill-seekers walked out of Manhattan Criminal Court on supervised release Thursday morning hand in hand ... then planted a passionate kiss right outside for everyone to see.

If the overnight jail stay rattled them, they sure didn't show it ... the pair looked on top of the world, soaking up every second of the attention from their jaw-dropping proposal atop the Empire State Building.

Before the kiss, the couple was charged with multiple felonies ... including reckless endangerment and burglary. They appeared in court wearing the same black outfits they had during Wednesday's stunt ... they did not enter a plea and the judge gave them supervised release.

Play video content Video: Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained FOX NEWS

As we told you, the couple sparked a massive emergency response Wednesday after climbing the 1,454-foot landmark, unfurling a peace banner ... and somehow finding time to get engaged before climbing back down.

Play video content Video: Empire State Building Climbers' Arrest Caught on NYPD Body Cam NYPD

NYPD officers scaled the skyscraper to get to them before finally cornering the fearless duo ... body cams rolling, handcuffs in hand.