MLB Legend Tommy John Dead at 83

Tommy John, the MLB icon whose groundbreaking comeback helped give his name to one of baseball's most famous surgeries, has died at 83.

John passed away peacefully at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, surrounded by his wife, Cheryl, and family, according to a statement released by his agent, Mike Maguire.

The news comes just days after we reported John was in hospice care at his Florida home and had shared an emotional farewell message with his fans.

John was a four-time All-Star, earning selections in 1968, 1978, 1979 and 1980. Over a 26-year Major League career, he won 288 games while pitching for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees ... but John's biggest legacy came from what happened to his left arm in 1974.

After suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament, John underwent an experimental elbow reconstruction performed by pioneering surgeon Dr. Frank Jobe. The procedure allowed John to return to the mound after missing the 1975 season ... and it ultimately became known around the world as Tommy John surgery.

John went on to win 164 more games following the procedure, finishing his career with 288 victories and a 3.34 ERA before retiring in 1989.

In our previous coverage, John used a message shared by the Yankees during Old-Timers' Day to thank the organization, his former teammates and the fans who supported him throughout his career. He also paid tribute to Jobe, whose groundbreaking work gave him a second act on the mound.

A private celebration of life will be held in Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Duke University Medical Fund.

Tommy John leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond his 288 wins ... his name is now permanently attached to one of the most important medical procedures in sports history.

Tommy was 83.