Play video content Video: Explosion Rocks Apartment Complex As Firefighters Investigate Inside Joe D via Storyful

A shocking explosion devastated an apartment complex in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday ... and Firefighters were still inside when it happened.

Check out the crazy video ... Firefighters were investigating the first level of an apartment complex ... and when they finally got the door open, they were hit with a wall of smoke before a sudden explosion shattered the windows in the building's facade ... all with the firefighters just barely inside.

Miraculously, none of the firefighters were injured, and no one inside the complex got hurt either.

Firefighters were responding to the scene after an electrical transformer malfunction sent smoke into multiple buildings, triggering the fire alarms.