Explosion Rocks Apartment Complex As Firefighters Investigate Inside
Tacoma Apartment Explosion Rocks Building With Firefighters Still Inside ... Watch the Wild Video
A shocking explosion devastated an apartment complex in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday ... and Firefighters were still inside when it happened.
Check out the crazy video ... Firefighters were investigating the first level of an apartment complex ... and when they finally got the door open, they were hit with a wall of smoke before a sudden explosion shattered the windows in the building's facade ... all with the firefighters just barely inside.
Miraculously, none of the firefighters were injured, and no one inside the complex got hurt either.
Firefighters were responding to the scene after an electrical transformer malfunction sent smoke into multiple buildings, triggering the fire alarms.
This explosion happened about 20 minutes after the Tacoma Fire Department arrived ... occurring in the electrical room where the firefighters had power shut off to the building.