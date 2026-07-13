Horrific Video Shows Deadly Fire In Bangkok Beer Hall
Bangkok Beer Hall Goes Up In Flames, Killing 28
A deadly fire engulfed a bar in Bangkok ... killing at least 28 people and injuring dozens more ... and the massive blaze is on video.
Horrifying footage shows giant flames shooting out of the beer hall like a giant blowtorch ... as people scream and escape onto the street.
A thick pillar of black smoke billowed out of the doors and windows, creating a haze around the establishment as people continued to flee the scene.
The aftermath shows shattered windows, burned-out tables, television sets, and speakers ... with nurses handing out face masks to help protect against lingering fumes.
The area was cordoned off by Monday morning ... while Thai forensic officers went through burned remains for clues about what could have caused the giant blaze -- according to the AP. The investigation remains ongoing.
Reports say there were about 200 people inside the bar, Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao ... listening to a live band perform when the fire broke out.