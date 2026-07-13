Horrific Video Shows Deadly Fire In Bangkok Beer Hall

Play video content Video: Deadly Bangkok Beer Hall Fire Caught on Shocking Video Viral Press

A deadly fire engulfed a bar in Bangkok ... killing at least 28 people and injuring dozens more ... and the massive blaze is on video.

Horrifying footage shows giant flames shooting out of the beer hall like a giant blowtorch ... as people scream and escape onto the street.

A thick pillar of black smoke billowed out of the doors and windows, creating a haze around the establishment as people continued to flee the scene.

The aftermath shows shattered windows, burned-out tables, television sets, and speakers ... with nurses handing out face masks to help protect against lingering fumes.

The area was cordoned off by Monday morning ... while Thai forensic officers went through burned remains for clues about what could have caused the giant blaze -- according to the AP. The investigation remains ongoing.