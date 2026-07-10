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Florida Man Sets Restaurant On Fire With Propane Tank

Florida Man I Like My Restaurant Well-Done ... Sets Fire to Business With Propane Tank!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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FIERY ARREST
Video: Arsonist Sets Restaurant On Fire With Propane Tank in Florida
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Here's one way of firing up the kitchen ... a Florida man decided to get the burners going by incinerating a Tampa restaurant with a propane tank ... and it's all on video.

Law enforcement says 53-year-old Rubiel Maceo Castillo is the man seen wielding a burning propane tank in surveillance video from inside the restaurant.

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Hillsborough County deputies responded to a call Tuesday about a man charging at people inside the eatery ... and they say body camera footage shows Castillo standing in the middle of the flames, armed with two knives.

Deputies came in with their guns drawn, ordering the man to drop his weapons immediately ... then they make the arrest and take a fire extinguisher to the flames.

rubiel maceo castillo mug shot Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Castillo is charged with arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

It's unclear why he allegedly started the fire.

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