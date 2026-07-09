Cops Called To Courtney Stodden's L.A. Home Over Verbal Fight With Husband

Courtney Stodden and her husband, Jared Safier, got into a heated argument that ended with cops showing up at their Los Angeles home ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD officers responded to Courtney and Jared's L.A. area residence around 1:45 AM Thursday for a welfare check after receiving a 911 call.

Our sources say the call stemmed from a verbal argument between Courtney and Jared. It's unclear what led to the dispute.

We're told officers arrived, spoke with the couple, and kept the peace before clearing the scene. Our sources say there wasn't any physical altercation, and no arrests were made.

Courtney shared a string of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story on Thursday ... touching on marriage, mental health and being pushed "until you finally snap."

We broke the story ... Courtney and Jared got engaged in June 2024, exactly one year after their first kiss, when he proposed with a 5-carat diamond ring at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The couple married later that year, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony with about 20 guests in Palm Springs.