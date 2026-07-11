Wild Brawl Breaks out at Hilary Duff's Los Angeles Concert, on Video

This is not what dreams are made of -- a brawl broke out at Hilary Duff's Los Angeles "Lucky Me" tour stop at The Forum this week ... and the sequin-filled incident is on video.

Cat brawl last night at the Kia Forum for the Hilary Duff Lucky Me Tour, in Los Angeles #hilaryduff #luckymetour 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/i97ffp4eVD @supjoshie

Check out the clip -- a fan in a shining, shimmering crop top appears to be getting their hair yanked by another person in a black outfit as security attempts to pull them apart.

It's not clear what led to the nasty fight -- and bystanders are visibly shocked as they try to do anything they can to help defuse the ordeal. We assume this is not what HD meant when she encouraged fans to "take a crazy chance."

It's unclear when exactly the cat fight broke out -- Hilary is not in the frame, but there are musicians on the stage, so it seems to happen during a song transition. You can see near the end of the video, the stage becomes dark, and the lights change to a fiery color -- perhaps for her performance of "Play with Fire."

TMZ reached out to The Forum and LAPD for comment ... so far, no word back.

⭐️🎤 Demi Lovato and Meghan Trainor were seen jamming out to “Why Not” at Hilary Duff’s concert in LA (July 9, 2026)— pic.twitter.com/bNqmaOvFgT @HilaryDuffChart

The concert seemingly went on without a hitch otherwise -- Hilary finished 2 shows at The Forum on Wednesday and Thursday, which saw some celebrity guests in the crowd. The actress and singer was supported by Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor and even Demi Lovato ... but no Ashley Tisdale following the viral mom group drama.