Ashley Tisdale 'Toxic' Mom Drama Comedy in the Works

If at any point you thought to yourself the Ashley Tisdale "toxic" mom group saga would be perfect for a scripted show ... you just got beat to the punch.

The "High School Musical" star is looking to capitalize on this year's online drama -- involving Ashley, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor -- with a new show that's being developed by Netflix ... according to Deadline.

Ashley, who is expected to star in the project, is teaming up with comedian and actress Sabrina Jalees -- known for her work on Amazon's "Transparent" and HBO Max's "Search Party" -- and Ali Wong -- known for her roles in Netflix's "Beef" and "Always Be My Maybe".

Neither of these people are chopped liver ... so it looks like Ashley's planning to go all out with this "toxic" mom drama.

As you know ... Ashley wrote a hostile essay on "The Cut," which called out her "toxic" mom group.

Afterward, the internet connected the dots -- because it always does -- and noticed Ashley had unfollowed Hilary and Mandy on Instagram, leading to a massive beef that even ensnared some of the women's husbands and families.