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Ashley Tisdale 'Toxic' Mom Drama Comedy in the Works

Ashley Tisdale 'Toxic' Mom Drama Coming To Netflix?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
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If at any point you thought to yourself the Ashley Tisdale "toxic" mom group saga would be perfect for a scripted show ... you just got beat to the punch.

The "High School Musical" star is looking to capitalize on this year's online drama -- involving Ashley, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor -- with a new show that's being developed by Netflix ... according to Deadline.

Ashley, who is expected to star in the project, is teaming up with comedian and actress Sabrina Jalees -- known for her work on Amazon's "Transparent" and HBO Max's "Search Party" -- and Ali Wong -- known for her roles in Netflix's "Beef" and "Always Be My Maybe".

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Instagram / @hilaryduff

Neither of these people are chopped liver ... so it looks like Ashley's planning to go all out with this "toxic" mom drama.

As you know ... Ashley wrote a hostile essay on "The Cut," which called out her "toxic" mom group.

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DROPPIN' SHADE
Video: Hilary Duff’s Husband Pushes Back on Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic’ Mom Group Claims | TMZ TV
TMZ.com

Afterward, the internet connected the dots -- because it always does -- and noticed Ashley had unfollowed Hilary and Mandy on Instagram, leading to a massive beef that even ensnared some of the women's husbands and families.

Get your Netflix subscriptions up and running again ... looks like toxic mama drama is incoming!

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