Meghan Trainor Reveals Ashley Tisdale Apologized for Mom Group Drama

Meghan Trainor is clearing the air on that so-called “toxic mom group” drama ... and it turns out, there’s no bad blood with Ashley Tisdale.

The “All About That Bass” singer told Us Weekly Ashley hit her up directly after posting her viral essay in “The Cut” -- you know, the one that had fans playing detective trying to figure out which celeb moms were getting iced out.

According to Meghan, Ashley kept it simple with a “my bad” text.

“I texted all of them,” Meghan said. “Ashley texted me like, ‘I’m sorry, your name got dragged in.’ And I was like, ‘It’s all right, girl, like, the world’s a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about.’”

After the release of Ashley's essay, online sleuths believed she was referencing the group she shared with Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan ... who basically shrugged it off.

In fact, Meghan admitted she wasn’t even that plugged into the group to begin with ... calling herself a “bad mom friend” who skipped hangouts so often the other moms spun off into their own chat without her.

No hard feelings, though ... she says she was totally cool with it.

Still, the fallout wasn’t exactly fun for everyone. Meghan says the whole situation turned into a “nightmare” for some of the moms who suddenly found themselves in the spotlight -- especially the ones who never signed up for fame.

"I’m used to (the hate)," Meghan said. "So I said, ‘Don’t worry, guys, it’s all on me.’ But some moms don’t want to be famous or never wanted attention on them at all, and they were like, ‘I was un-Googleable, and now I’m everywhere, and I’m devastated.’”

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As we reported ... Meghan previously poked fun at Ashley's "toxic mom group" drama with a TikTok post promoting one of her songs. Her husband also told us there was no drama between Ashley and Meghan.