Meghan Trainor's Husband Hopes Ashley Tisdale Is OK Amid Mom Group Rumors

Meghan Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara is denying there's any drama between his wife and Ashley Tisdale ... claiming there's no beef from his side and wishing the actress all the best.

We caught up with the former child star while he was leaving Alan Cumming's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday afternoon ... and, we had to ask about Tisdale's recent essay that called out toxic members of a mom group she once belonged to.

Online sleuths have alleged Trainor, Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore were all part of this group ... though Tisdale's rep denied it to us -- and, Daryl's comments seem to back up the claim.

Sabara says there's no anger on his or his wife's part toward Tisdale ... and, he hopes she's doing alright too -- short, sweet and simple comments before heading on his way.

As we told you ... Daryl's wife took a more humor-filled approach to the rumors -- sharing a TikTok where she jokingly looked up all the gossip surrounding her little friend group. However, her new track "Still Don't Care" played over the vid and highlighted her true feelings.

Worth noting ... Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma dove right into the drama while others have tried to avoid it -- seemingly confirming the rumors by mocking the article on Instagram days after it was released.