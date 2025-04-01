Meghan Trainor Admits She Used Weight Loss Drug After Body Transformation

Meghan Trainor is coming clean about how she slimmed down her figure amid growing fan speculation about her dramatic physical transformation.

The popstar took to Instagram Monday night to address the conversation surrounding her appearance and shouted out the Type II diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro, saying it helped her shed some pounds following her second pregnancy.

Meghan gave birth to her second son, Barry, with husband Daryl Sabara in July 2023. They welcomed their first child, Riley, in 2021.

The "Made You Look" singer wasn't necessarily happy about her Insta confession ... explaining she decided to make a statement after several questions she was asked at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards were focused on her body instead of her decade of work in the music industry.

She added ... "No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me."

Meghan also noted that in addition to using Mounjaro, she began seeing a dietician, made "huge lifestyle changes," and started working out with a trainer.

Of course, Meghan is no stranger to talking about her physical appearance. She skyrocketed to fame in 2014 with her hit song "All About That Bass," which has an overarching message of body positivity.

Her relationship with her body image hasn't been linear, though. In 2023, while she was pregnant with her second child, she told People seeing her body change during pregnancy the second time around was "emotionally crippling" after finding herself at her "healthiest" following the birth of her first son.

She's also been open about her cosmetic procedures ... admitting back in December she got "too much Botox" and wasn't able to fully smile.