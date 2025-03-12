Ice Spice Moons Eiffel Tower While Celebrating Weight Gain in Paris

Play video content

Ice Spice's Munchkin fan base can sleep through the night again ... she's gained her twerking weight back and is flaunting her stuff out in Paris!!!

The rapper had social media in a tizzy a few months ago with a skinny selfie -- but that status is no longer the case as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday.

She captioned the post, "Thick Again" ... which is likely the name of her next single, judging from the audio that's floating around.

Ice has been in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, which could have inspired all the designer labels she's name-dropping in her upcoming track.