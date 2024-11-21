Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ice Spice Livin' It Up In Dubai ... See The Fun Photos!

Ice Spice took a fun-filled trip all the way to the zoo -- and not just any zoo -- but all the way over in Dubai!!!

The rap star made the long journey from the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates partly to come face-to-face with a bunch of exotic animals.

Check out the photos ... for starters, Spice looks like a goddess in her powder blue gown with her long, flowing red hair.

As you can see, she feeds a bear, plays with a lion and tiger cub, poses with a snake around her neck, messes around with monkeys, and more.

You'll have to take a look-see for yourself to examine all the pics. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.

Roooaaarrrrrrrrrrr!!!!

