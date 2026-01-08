Meghan Trainor Breaks Silence on Mom Group Drama With Tongue-in-Cheek TikTok

Meghan Trainor's all about that bass -- no Tisdale Treble -- cracking a joke about the alleged drama surrounding her mom group in a new social media post.

The singer-songwriter took to TikTok Thursday to break her silence on the online fervor surrounding her and several of her fellow moms ... tapping away furiously on a glowing keyboard in the clip.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She wrote on the post, "me finding out about the apparent mom group drama" ... though anyone taking the post too seriously should turn their volume up ... because her track "Still Don't Care" plays over the whole dang thing. Trainor captioned the post with what look like tea emojis ... so, clearly she's drinking up all the hottest gossip.

It's a pretty smart marketing movie -- "Still Don't Care" is the lead single off Trainor's upcoming album "Toy With Me" -- and we imagine this will help generate more interest in the new entry, given the theories floating around the World Wide Web.

ICYMI ... a piece Ashley wrote about a falling out with her mom group landed in The Cut on January 1 ... and got online sleuths claiming she's referred to a star-studded friend group featuring Trainor, Mandy Moore, and Hilary Duff. Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, even seemed to confirm the rumors by mocking the article on Instagram days after it was released.

However, a rep for Tisdale told us her piece wasn't even about the famous mom group ... another good reason for Trainor not to give a you-know-what about Tisdale's writing.

Play video content TMZ.com