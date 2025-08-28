Meghan Trainor Shows Off Sexy Red Carpet Look at 'The Paper' Premiere

Meghan Trainor showed up dripping in glam at an L.A. premiere Wednesday night -- and hun, she worked those angles like a pro runway model on overtime!

The singer went full showstopper in a dangerously plunging black top flaunting that January breast augmentation ... teaming it with tiny white shorts, turning heads at "The Paper" premiere.

Meghan topped it off with an old Hollywood updo and killer heels, posing like she owned the red carpet and serving pure body-confidence vibes.

As you know, MT kicked off her career with 2014’s "All About That Bass" -- which was all about celebrating her curves.

But after hitting a "really dark place" after giving birth to son Riley in 2021, Meghan turned to Mounjaro, workouts, and dieting to shed the pounds.