Meghan Trainor Features TMZ Tour Bus in 'Still Don't Care' Music Video

You never know what or who you're going to see on the TMZ Celebrity Tour ... and one bus full of lucky folks will live on forever in a Meghan Trainor music video ... because she included us in the final cut for "Still Don't Care."

Meghan was filming the music video for her new single last week in Beverly Hills, and our tour bus drove by while she was shooting a scene on the corner of Beverly Drive.

She stopped our tour and hopped on the bus to take selfies with everyone on board ... and brought her camera crew with her.

Well, Meghan included some of the footage in her official music video ... and you see her with the TMZ Celebrity Tour three times!!!

The first shows the bus pulling up behind her, the second shows her running with the bus and holding someone's hand as they lean out the window, and the third shows Meghan inside the bus with our guests.