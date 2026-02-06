Kaley Cuoco Torches Ashley Tisdale Over 'Toxic' Mom Drama, 'Just Leave, Baby'

Play video content Bravo

Ooh, just when you thought the so-called "toxic mom group" drama was finally fading out, Kaley Cuoco jumped in ... and yep, she very clearly picked a side -- and it’s not Ashley Tisdale’s.

Kaley stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Thursday and did not mince words when the topic came up ... bluntly firing off, "I mean, if you don’t like being part of a group, just leave, baby." Ouch!

Her face said everything ... she was clearly unimpressed with how Ashley handled the whole situation, adding there was no need to talk about it endlessly or write long essays about it.

Kaley also added that Ashley, instead, could've simply found a different friend group ... making it clear she thought "HSM" alum's essay missed the mark entirely -- especially with speculation that Hilary Duff and Meghan Trainor were part of the alleged mean-girl mom circle.

Play video content TMZ.com