Kaley Cuoco Sells Los Angeles Home for Millions, Turns a Profit

Kaley Cuoco has officially parted ways with her crib in L.A. -- selling the place for millions of dollars ... and raking in a nice little bundle that puts her in the black.

The actress's 9-acre estate just recently sold to a new owner -- this after she snapped it up for $5.25 million from Taylor Lautner in 2022 -- now has new owners ... less than a year after being listed.

The house sold for nearly $5.5 mil -- so, a good deal all around ... as Kaley walks away with a profit, which is a win in the housing market. Frankly, it's rough out there these days.

The 5,647-square-foot house is relatively new, having only been built in the gated community back in 2020. The listing boasts gorgeous panoramic views, a 45-foot-long infinity pool, a spa, a fire pit, a floating staircase, a speakeasy-style lounge and a bocce ball court.

When Kaley first tried selling it, we were told the actress added a wine wall, wet bar and other cool features to the exterior ... only adding to the allure of the already chic home.

This isn't the first time Kaley has switched up her real estate portfolio. Over the years, Kaley has bought and flipped a variety of high-end homes, including properties in Sherman Oaks, Tarzana, Hidden Hills, etc.