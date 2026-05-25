American Music Awards 2026 Red Carpet Arrivals

The American Music Awards are officially underway -- and Mr. Fantasy wasted absolutely no time making sure the red carpet was the place to be!

Now whether this is KJ Apa or not ... who even cares -- 'cause Mr. Fantasy rolled into the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena on Memorial Day Monday bringing plenty of fun alongside singer Esty, who proving the night’s already delivering on fire looks.

Meanwhile, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jessi Draper wasn’t keeping much under wraps -- showing up looking absolutely smokin’ -- while reality faves Abbey Romeo and JaNa Craig kept the hot streak alive.