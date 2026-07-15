Man Trapped Under Porta-Potty Seat Rescued by Kansas City Firefighters

A Kansas City man found himself in one seriously crappy situation ... trapped beneath the seat of a porta-potty ... he needed firefighters to saw a hole and free him ... and it's all on video.

STUCK WHERE?!?!? Firefighters in Kansas City were forced to cut apart a portable toilet after a man somehow became trapped beneath the seat in a strange rescue. https://t.co/7deBVUY1QP @Breaking911

Take a look at the wild rescue ... members of the Kansas City Fire Department crowd around the portable toilet and use an electric saw to slice through the plastic as they work to free the man from underneath the bowl.

It's unclear who he ended up in no-man's land ... but firefighters appear to take their time carefully cutting apart the porta-potty while the man remains stuck inside.

In the video, you can hear the firefighters giving the man stuck verbal commands to come out after they finish cutting, while the man kept yelling, "LISTEN!" ... and you could tell the crew did NOT want to listen.

The rescue reportedly ended with firefighters successfully pulling him out -- and giving him a much-needed hose-down beside the fire truck.