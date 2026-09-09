Atlanta Freeway Crash Ends With Person's Legs Hanging Over Edge of Bridge

It seems The Flintstones have moved to Atlanta ... because someone's legs were spotted sticking out of the bottom of a car after a shocking crash!

Insane footage obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta shows a car wedged between concrete pillars and dangling above traffic on a busy bypass in Atlanta ... with a passenger's feet hanging out of the car.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The car's on its side as it's perched precariously above the ground ... and bystanders warn the folks in the car to be careful not to come crashing down.

The fellas who spoke to Fox 5 say it reminded them of "The Wizard of Oz"... when the Wicked Witch of the East's legs stick out from under Dorothy's house after it crushes her.

Thankfully, this person won't have the same tragic ending as Nessarose's ... because cops say no major injuries were reported.

In fact, after first responders stabilized the car, the person was able to walk away from the crash site without any assistance. They were taken to a local hospital but suffered no critical injuries.

We're not pulling your leg here ... all's well that ends well.