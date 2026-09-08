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Duct-Taped American Airlines Passenger Fires off Penis-Size Insult on Video

Man Duct-Taped to Plane Seat 'You Have A Little Tiny' Penis!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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The American Airlines passenger who was duct-taped to a chair couldn't get up from his seat, but he could run his mouth ... so he fired off an insult about a dude's junk while immobilized ... and it's all on video.

A new angle from 67-year-old Arthur Layne Lundeen's epic meltdown features him reportedly telling someone else in first class, "You have a little tiny d***."

Not super creative ... but this insult is tried and true.

Unclear who Lundeen's yelling at in this vid ... though we do know a 2-hour religious convo with a rabbi immediately preceded the crash out.

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TAPED DOWN, LOCKED UP
Video: Man Gets Duct Taped to Seat on Flight After Allegedly Making Racist and Anti-Gay Remarks
TMZ.com

As we reported ... Lundeen became belligerent on the flight -- allegedly yelling racial and anti-gay slurs at passengers and crew before the situation turned physical. He allegedly struck one passenger and pushed another.

He was removed from the flight after it diverted to Baltimore, where Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested him. Lundeen is charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

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Lundeen has also been fired from his job with a real estate company in Arizona.

Bottom line ... Lundeen was a big problem on the flight -- but he seems to think there wasn't anything else big onboard.

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