Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nicolas Cage's Malibu Home Has Massive Sinkhole Outside

Nicolas Cage Massive Hole Opens Up at Malibu Pad

By TMZ Staff
Published
Huge Sinkhole Appears Outside Nicolas Cage’s Malibu Residence
Launch Gallery
Sinkhole Snaps Launch Gallery
Getty/X17

Nicolas Cage has a giant problem outside his Malibu home ... the ground has literally opened up right next to his property.

A massive sinkhole tore through the roadway and part of the driveway at Cage's place, leaving behind a deep crater full of busted concrete, exposed dirt, and mangled pavement.

0908-Nicolas-Cage-Sink-Hole-SUB-1
X17

The collapse gets dangerously close to the garage ... with chunks of the driveway cracked, tilted, and hanging over the edge.

090826_nic_cage_sinkhole_KAL
SINKING SITUATION
Video: Nicolas Cage's Malibu Home Has Massive Sinkhole Outside
X17

Cones and caution tape now surround the area as crews deal with the damage.

It's unclear what caused the collapse or whether Nic's house itself was damaged.

Nicolas Cage Sinkhole 3
X17

Malibu is used to trouble coming from the ocean and the hills ... now Cage has a giant hole in the ground to deal with.

That’s one way to lose some curb appeal.

Related articles