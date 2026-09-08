Nicolas Cage has a giant problem outside his Malibu home ... the ground has literally opened up right next to his property.

A massive sinkhole tore through the roadway and part of the driveway at Cage's place, leaving behind a deep crater full of busted concrete, exposed dirt, and mangled pavement.

The collapse gets dangerously close to the garage ... with chunks of the driveway cracked, tilted, and hanging over the edge.

Play video content Video: Nicolas Cage's Malibu Home Has Massive Sinkhole Outside X17

Cones and caution tape now surround the area as crews deal with the damage.

It's unclear what caused the collapse or whether Nic's house itself was damaged.

Malibu is used to trouble coming from the ocean and the hills ... now Cage has a giant hole in the ground to deal with.