Play video content Video: Ole Miss Fan Gets Flooded With Wild DMs After Viral On-Screen Moment TikTok/@that.sara.with.no.h

The Ole Miss fan who went from anonymous fan to internet sensation in a matter of minutes is showing off the wild DMs which came rushing in right behind the fame.

Sara Smith caught viewers' attention during Ole Miss' dramatic 41-38 victory over Louisville on Sunday after ESPN cameras spotted her in the stands looking absolutely stressed as the game swung in Louisville's favor ... and Sara's newfound attention apparently brought a very different kind of pressure.

Sara posted a video to TikTok to respond to her viral moment and decided to give followers a peek at some of the messages landing in her inbox ... and let's just say, some admirers weren't wasting any time shooting their shot.

One admirer sent a full-on personal résumé, highlighting his height, business ownership and claimed annual income. Another took a more practical approach, asking whether Smith needed anything from Whole Foods.

Sara showed messages from people offering to financially spoil her, suggesting they start a family and even asking what luxury handbag brand she'd want picked up for her during a trip to Paris.

Another admirer apparently offered to "save" her from her troubles ... but Sara's response made it clear where her mind really was -- on Ole Miss football.

And considering how close Sunday's game was, it's understandable. The Rebels ultimately escaped with the win thanks to a 48-yard field goal from Lucas Carneiro as time expired, giving first-year head coach Pete Golding his first regular-season victory at the helm.

Sara Smith | Ole Miss 💙 pic.twitter.com/XahcQGG276 @Campus_Cuties

Sara's viral fame expanded after the game when the social media account Campus Cuties identified her and posted additional photos. According to the account, she's an Ole Miss alum originally from Knoxville, Tennessee ... although her Instagram account is private.