'Butt Sniffer' Sex Offender Arrested Again After Allegedly Sniffing Shoppers

Can't Keep His Nose Out of Trouble

California's infamous alleged "Butt Sniffer" is back in trouble ... after cops say he was caught pulling the same bizarre stunt at two Glendale stores.

Calese Crowder -- a registered sex offender -- was arrested Friday afternoon after employees at two businesses reported a man acting suspiciously and bending down around customers, according to NBC4.

Police reviewed surveillance video from both locations and identified the 39-year-old as the suspect ... before tracking him down nearby and arresting him on suspicion of a parole violation.

Play video content AUGUST 2023 Video: Man Seen Sniffing Women In Barnes & Noble Viral Video Released After Arrest Tiktok / @michaela.witter

Law enforcement sources told NBC4 one of the businesses was a Marshalls ... while a grocery store also called 911 around the same time to report a customer bending down behind people and allegedly trying to sniff them.

As TMZ previously reported ... Crowder's alleged sniffing antics go back years.

It all sounds oddly familiar to a viral video from 2023 ... when a woman recorded Crowder following her around a Barnes & Noble and allegedly sniffing her butt.

Crowder was then busted at a Burbank Nordstrom Rack in July 2025 after cops said surveillance video showed him following a woman through the store, crouching behind her and allegedly sniffing her butt.

Then, just a month later, he was arrested again after allegedly pulling a similar stunt on a woman inside a Burbank Walgreens.