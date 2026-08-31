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'Butt Sniffer' Sex Offender Arrested Again After Allegedly Sniffing Shoppers

Serial Butt Sniffer Can't Keep His Nose Out of Trouble

By TMZ Staff
Published
Calese Carron Crowder arrested 1

California's infamous alleged "Butt Sniffer" is back in trouble ... after cops say he was caught pulling the same bizarre stunt at two Glendale stores.

Calese Crowder -- a registered sex offender -- was arrested Friday afternoon after employees at two businesses reported a man acting suspiciously and bending down around customers, according to NBC4.

Police reviewed surveillance video from both locations and identified the 39-year-old as the suspect ... before tracking him down nearby and arresting him on suspicion of a parole violation.

081723-barnes-and-noble-kal AUGUST 2023
SICKENING ACTIONS
Video: Man Seen Sniffing Women In Barnes & Noble Viral Video Released After Arrest
Tiktok / @michaela.witter

Law enforcement sources told NBC4 one of the businesses was a Marshalls ... while a grocery store also called 911 around the same time to report a customer bending down behind people and allegedly trying to sniff them.

As TMZ previously reported ... Crowder's alleged sniffing antics go back years.

It all sounds oddly familiar to a viral video from 2023 ... when a woman recorded Crowder following her around a Barnes & Noble and allegedly sniffing her butt.

Crowder was then busted at a Burbank Nordstrom Rack in July 2025 after cops said surveillance video showed him following a woman through the store, crouching behind her and allegedly sniffing her butt.

Then, just a month later, he was arrested again after allegedly pulling a similar stunt on a woman inside a Burbank Walgreens.

Seems the alleged Butt Sniffer just can't keep his nose out of trouble.

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